Dombroski & Bido Pitch CC to Sunday Win

August 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - Trey Dombroski worked into the sixth while allowing only a first-inning run and Anderson Bido retired seven of eight Naturals Sunday afternoon as the Hooks won the series finale at Arvest Ballpark, 6-1.

Dombroski, improving to 6-4 with a 3.72 ERA in 20 appearances, permitted three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. The knocks were a lead-off double in the first and a pair of infield singles.

Completing five frames for the ninth time in a span of 11 outings, Dombroski struck out four while making 77 pitches.

Corpus Christi maintained its lead from the first as Zach Cole worked a walk and Pascanel Ferreras doubled to begin the game. Following an Orlando Martinez groundout, Wes Clarke lined a base hit to left for a 2-0 advantage.

The Hooks added another in the second as Ryan Johnson scored in the wake of a hit-by-pitch, passed ball, and Bryce Willits RBI single.

CC doubled its run total when Martinez and Clarke cracked consecutive doubles in the sixth. After an error, Luis Baez and Johnson netted RBIs thanks to a ground ball and base hit, respectively.

Bido struck out the first man he faced to finish the sixth, worked around a one-out single in the seventh, and turned in a perfect eighth.

Railin Perez, promoted from High-A Asheville on Saturday, recorded three straight outs - including a pair of Ks - to leave the bases loaded in the ninth.







