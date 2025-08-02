Nats Shackle Hooks

August 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - Frank Mozzicato and Oscar Rayo teamed to permit four hits Saturday night as the Naturals picked up a 4-1 victory over Corpus Christi before 4,339 fans at Arvest Ballpark.

The lone Hooks run came in the second. Wes Clarke opened with a double into right field. Following a wild pitch, Pascanel Ferreras lifted a sac fly to center field.

Ferreras is hitting .315 with a .933 OPS in his last 15 games.

After permitting a pair of first-inning runs, Jackson Nezuh stranded two in the second and worked around a lead-off walk in the third. Colton Becker's one-out single in the fourth ended Nezuh's day at 75 pitches.

Joey Mancini, charged with one run over 4 2/3 innings, stranded eight Naturals while allowing four hits and six walks.

Joseph Sullivan walked and doubled for the Hooks, putting him aboard in 10 of 11 Double-A games.







