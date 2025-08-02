Jake Burger Scheduled to Rehab in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the San Antonio Missions 4-2 on Saturday night from Riders Field.

Marcos Castañon gave San Antonio (14-18, 53-48) an early lead when he lifted a solo home run in the fourth and a three-run blast in the top of the sixth, catapulting the Missions to a 4-0 lead.

Frisco (12-20, 50-50) then answered in the bottom of the seventh when Keith Jones II grounded an RBI single and Ian Moller drew a bases loaded walk, trimming the San Antonio lead 4-2.

After Jones hit a two-out double in the bottom of the ninth, Missions reliever Garrett Hawkins induced a game-ending groundout to secure the save.

San Antonio starter Eric Yost (1-0) notched the victory, allowing one run over 6.1 innings. Frisco reliever Daniel Missaki (0-4) took the loss, yielding four runs across three innings.

Notes to Know:

-Jake Burger went 1-for-4 with a double in his rehab assignment from the Rangers.

-Riders starter Jose Corniell has turned in three starts and 7.2 innings without allowing an earned run.

-Jones notched his fourth Double-A multi-hit game.

The Missions and RoughRiders close out the series at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, August 2nd from Riders Field. Frisco RHP Josh Stephan (5-4, 5.11) squares off against a San Antonio starter to be determined.

