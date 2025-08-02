Jake Burger Scheduled to Rehab in Frisco

August 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment with the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday, August 2nd when the RoughRiders face the San Antonio Missions (Padres affiliate) from Riders Field.

Burger made his first rehab stint with the RoughRiders on July 1st versus Arkansas, going 1-for-3 with a walk while on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

In his return to the Rangers, Burger batted .278 with one home run and six RBI's in 10 games before he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quadriceps injury.

The right-handed slugger was traded to Texas from Miami in exchange for former SS Echedry Vargas, LHP Brayan Mendoza and former RoughRiders SS Maximo Acosta on December 10th, 2024. In his lone full season with the Marlins, Burger totaled 29 home runs and 76 RBI's.

The St. Louis, Missouri native was originally an 11th overall pick by Chicago (AL) in 2017 out of Missouri State. Burger posted an .810 OPS with 46 homers and 109 RBI's in three seasons with the White Sox before being traded to Miami in exchange for LHP Jake Eder on August 1st, 2023.

Between Chicago and Miami in 2023, he set career-highs in home runs (34), RBI's (80), OPS (.828), walks (32) and games played (141).

Burger is one of seven Rangers to rehab with Frisco this season, joining Josh Jung, Wyatt Langford, Kevin Pillar, Kumar Rocker, Josh Sborz and Joc Pederson.







