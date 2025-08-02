Harris and Davis Go Yard in Cardinals Win
August 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals bounced back and took down the Arkansas Travelers 6-3 on Saturday night. Dakota Harris and Chase Davis both went deep in the victory.
DECISIONS:
W: Brycen Mautz (4-2)
L: Marcelo Perez (2-1)
SV: Luis Gastelum (5)
NOTES:
Davis' homer was his first since July 1, his eighth of the season.
Harris' homer broke a stretch of 22 straight singles by Cardinals hitters. It was their first extra-base hit since Wednesday.
Brycen Mautz fired six shutout innings with four strikeouts.
Luis Gastelum pitched a perfect ninth and tallied his fourth save of 2025.
UP NEXT:
Sunday, August 3, 1:05 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Arkansas Travelers
Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases, Kids Run Through the Sprinklers
Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, KYCW
