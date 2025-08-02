Harris and Davis Go Yard in Cardinals Win

August 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals bounced back and took down the Arkansas Travelers 6-3 on Saturday night. Dakota Harris and Chase Davis both went deep in the victory.

DECISIONS:

W: Brycen Mautz (4-2)

L: Marcelo Perez (2-1)

SV: Luis Gastelum (5)

NOTES:

Davis' homer was his first since July 1, his eighth of the season.

Harris' homer broke a stretch of 22 straight singles by Cardinals hitters. It was their first extra-base hit since Wednesday.

Brycen Mautz fired six shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Luis Gastelum pitched a perfect ninth and tallied his fourth save of 2025.

UP NEXT:

Sunday, August 3, 1:05 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Arkansas Travelers

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases, Kids Run Through the Sprinklers

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, KYCW







