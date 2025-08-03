Cade Winquest's Solid Start Sends Springfield to Series Win
August 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Cade Winquest turned in another solid start for Springfield as the Cardinals defeated the Arkansas Travelers 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. The win secured a series victory for Springfield.
DECISIONS:
W: Cade Winquest (1-0)
L: Michael Morales (2-5)
SV: Michael Watson (1)
Cade Winquest dazzled again in his third Springfield start: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, 7 K pic.twitter.com/UHNVjEHK8c - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) August 3, 2025
NOTES:
Darlin Moquete drove in a pair of runs with a double in the fifth inning.
Winquest has made three starts for Springfield and has been charged with just three earned runs so far in 15.1 innings of work.
Michael Watson turned in two perfect innings with four strikeouts to lock down his first Double-A save.
UP NEXT:
Tuesday, August 5, 7:05 PM CT @ San Antonio Missions at Nelson Wolff Stadium
Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
