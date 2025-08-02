Soddies Outpaced by Wind Surge Bats in Saturday Slugfest

August 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (52-49) defeated the Wichita Wind Surge (53-48), 16-11, on Saturday night at HODGETOWN. The visitors posted 20 hits in the defeat, the most allowed by the Soddies this season as their seven-game win streak came to an end.

The high-scoring contest began with a three-run first inning from Wichita in which two singles set the table for Ricardo Olivar who launched a three-run blast for the early lead. Amarillo responded in the home half with traffic on the basepaths, scratching their first run on a throwing error.

Wichita's total was brought to four after Ben Ross crushed his first home run of the night in the second. A sacrifice fly off Hendry Mendez's bat extended the Wind Surge lead to five in the third.

Back-to-back RBI doubles cut the Sod Poodles deficit to one as Jose Fernandez and Christian Cerda drove in a total of three runs on their two-baggers in the bottom of the third.

A wild pitch and a fielder's choice were the plays that allowed Wichita to plate two in the fourth, but Amarillo surpassed the Wind Surge run total in the home half. Gavin Conticello singled to bring around two runs and Fernandez collected his fourth RBI of the night with a two-run blast to left, giving the home squad the 8-7 lead.

After Wichita tied the ballgame in the fifth, Manuel Pena put Amarillo back in front with a solo bomb the other way for the 9-8 Sod Poodles advantage.

A six-run sixth inning from the Wind Surge was highlighted by three consecutive run-scoring hits with Nate Baez and Rubel Cespedes doubling and Ross collecting his second long ball of the night.

J.J. D'Orazio singled home a run in the sixth, but it was matched by an Andrew Cossetti solo bomb in the top of the seventh. The back-and-forth scoring was replicated in the next inning as Conticello knocked in a run in the seventh on a single and was matched by a Walker Jenkins solo homer in the eighth.

The Soddies' bullpen was able to blank the Wind Surge in the ninth, the first inning of the night where Wichita didn't score. Amarillo was unable to mount a comeback, snapping their seven-game win streak, falling to the foes from the Sunflower State by a 16-11 score.

The Sod Poodles are back in action tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Sunday night against the Wind Surge. RHP Alec Baker (2-3, 4.77) is scheduled to make the start for Amarillo while Wichita counters with RHP Ryan Gallagher (AA Debut).

POSTGAME NOTES

HIP, HIP, JOSE: Driving in four runs tonight was Jose Fernandez as the shortstop went 3-for-6 with two runs scored, a double, and a home run...he is the only Sod Poodle with multiple 4+ RBI games this year...he's the seventh Soddie too reach 10 home runs this season.

MANNY MANIA: Extending his hit streak to eight games tonight was Manuel Pena as the first baseman crushed his 11th homer of the year...since June 26, he is batting .358 (39-for-108) with 14 XBH, 25 RBI, a 1.004 OPS, and 13 multi-hit efforts across 25 games...he has played 15 of those games at home over that span and is batting .406 (28-for-69) with a 1.171 OPS.







Texas League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.