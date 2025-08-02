Hooks Baseball Is Back with Fireworks, Cooler Giveaway & Whataburger's 75th Birthday Bash

August 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Just three homestands remain in the Hooks 20th Anniversary Season, presented by American Bank. The Tulsa Drillers provide the opposition this week as the Double-A Dodgers and Astros clash at Whataburger Field Tuesday, August 5 through Sunday, August 10.

Tuesday at the ballpark features Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo and A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers Night. And be sure to take advantage of our Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-40 package, offering four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40.

On Wednesday, it's buy one ticket and get one free with Whataburger Family Day. Three Dollar Thursday is August 7 as fans enjoy discounts on ice-cold draft beer and frozen margaritas.

Catch the best fireworks show in South Texas with Bud Light Friday Fireworks on August 8. The Hooks are also encouraging fans to wear their orange as we celebrate 75 years of Whataburger with an epic Birthday Bash. The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits will make a rare Friday night appearance, and the Corpus Christi faithful will be taking home Whataguy superhero capes and masks. Also, Whataburger for a Year is up for grabs as part of the Best Dressed Whataburger Fan Contest.

On Saturday, August 9, the first 2,000 through the turnstiles receive a Hooks Roll Top Cooler, presented by AutoNation.

Then Sunday, August 10, we celebrate Corpus Christi's designation as Texas' first U.S Coast Guard City with Coast Guard themed jerseys going out to the first 1,000 fans. It's also Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins. And postgame, kids run the bases thanks to H-E-B Kids Day.

Proceeds from is this week's Share2Care 50/50 Raffle are funding the donation of a Hooks and Whataburger themed Book Nook Vending Machine to an area Title I school.

For tickets call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, August 5 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, August 6 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, August 7 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, August 8 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- ORANGE OUT the ballpark for Whataburger's 75th Birthday's Birthday Bash

- Fans take home Whataguy superhero capes and masks, with Whataburger for a Year the grand prize in the Best Dressed Whataburger Fan Contest

- And with the Hooks playing as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, each fan will receive a coupon for a FREE Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, August 9 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Roll Top Cooler presented by AutoNation

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, August 10 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 5:05 pm (gates open 4:05 pm)

- First 1,000 fans receive a Coast Guard themed jersey in recognition of Corpus Christi's designation as Texas' first U.S Coast Guard City

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo







