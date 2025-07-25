Cardinals Fall in Low-Scoring Extra-Innings Contest

July 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - Pete Hansen shut out the Tulsa Drillers over 6.1 innings, but the Springfield Cardinals fell in 10 innings, 2-1, on Thursday night at ONEOK Field. Hansen struck out six, allowed four hits, and walked just one batter to pick up his seventh quality start of the season, but Kole Myers delivered the game-winning hit to break a 1-1 tie in the 10th inning.

DECISIONS:

W: Antonio Knowles (5-1)

L: Michael Watson (0-1)

NOTES:

- The Cardinals lone run came on an RBI-infield single in the fifth off the bat of Noah Mendlinger. The club left 11 runners on base in the game.

- Michael Watson pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings in his second appearance with Springfield.

- Springfield out-hit Tulsa, 10-6, in the contest.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (16-8) at Tulsa (59-34)

- Friday, July 25, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field

- RHP Hancel Rincon vs. LHP Luke Fox

- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







