Sanabria's Homer Not Enough as RockHounds Ground Flying Chanclas 2-1

July 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Although Romeo Sanabria homered to snap a twenty-inning scoreless streak, the one run did not prove to be enough as the Midland RockHounds (11-13, 50-43) defeated the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (11-13, 50-43) by a score of 2-1. Midland's two runs came in the sixth off Andrew Moore, handing Moore the loss and Colton Johnson the win while Shohei Tomioka earned the save.

Enmanuel Pinales manned the hill at the start as San Antonio looked to leap back into the win column. After back-to-back shutout losses to the RockHounds, Pinales got things moving in the right direction, tossing three innings of no-hit baseball before Euribiel Angeles singled in the top of the fourth for Midland's first hit. Pinales finished the day with five innings of scoreless baseball under his belt on two hits while earning four Ks and issuing no walks.

Sanabria axed the Flying Chanclas scoreless streak with one swing of the bat in the home half of the second inning, transforming Chen Zhuang's second pitch of the frame into a 108.9 mph missile. Once the 390ft solo deposit landed, the Flying Chanclas gained their first run of the series to take an early 1-0 lead. Sanabria's bomb (9) was the first San Antonio home run at home since a July 2nd Marcos Castañon solo shot against Corpus Christi.

Flying Chanclas pitching turned to Moore for the top of the sixth as Pinales' day came to a close. The right-hander emerged from Luke Montz's bullpen immediately notching a strikeout of Drew Swift before allowing Colby Halter to reach on a walk. Brennan Milone followed up with a single that caught a piece of Moore to put two RockHounds on base. After being cleared to continue his outing, Moore allowed an RBI single to Angeles to knot the game at 1-1. After walking Junior Perez to lead the bases, San Antonio turned to Jake Higginbotham to steady the storm. The left-hander issued a walk to Clark Elliott to bring home Milone and put Midland in front 2-1. Despite allowing the run (credited to Moore) to come across, Higginbotham struck out Brayan Buelvas for the final out of the inning.

The Flying Chanclas seemed primed to get a run back in the bottom half of the inning after Brandon Valenzuela was drilled by a pitch with one out. Moises Gomez followed up, knocking a two-out double, putting runners in scoring position, but the offense could not scratch any runs across as Midland's 2-1 advantage held as the game shifted to the seventh.

After gaining the final out of the sixth, Higginbotham's outing carried on to the seventh and eighth frames in which the southpaw held the RockHounds scoreless. The appearance increases Higginbotham's scoreless inning streak to six frames across four outings since July 6th at Corpus Christi.

Ethan Routzahn followed Higginbotham on the hill for San Antonio, tossing a scoreless top of the ninth, but the RockHounds closer, Tomioka, threw a scoreless bottom half of the inning to finalize the 2-1 victory in favor of Midland.

