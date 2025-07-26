Troy Homers, Bullpen Shines on Saturday Night

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (47-48) defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks (33-61), 3-2, on Saturday night at Whataburger Field. A pair of homers complemented shutout baseball from the Amarillo bullpen to capture a second straight one-run victory.

Neither team scored in the first two innings despite each offense putting multiple runners aboard.

Facing Luis Garcia, who made a rehab assignment for the Hooks, Jean Walters battled to start the third inning. The infielder fouled off 10 straight in an epic 18-pitch at-bat against the major leaguer, but struck out swinging. Manuel Pena followed with a double into the right center alley, concluding Garcia's start. Pena was stranded at second after two groundouts ended the frame.

The Hooks broke the ice in the bottom half with consecutive one-out hits. Orlando Martinez doubled before scoring on Zach Cole's RBI single to take a 1-0 lead.

Amarillo responded with a bang in the fourth, as Jose Fernandez tallied a no-doubter to left field to tie things up at one. It was the shortstop's eighth homer of the year, five of which have come on the road.

Jimmy Endersby worked out of a bases-loaded situation in the bottom half, giving his offense a chance to strike. Tommy Troy did just that, torching his 12th longball of the year, a two-run blast, way over the left field fence to put Amarillo ahead 3-1.

Corpus Christi got one back in the bottom half with a two-out RBI knock to close the gap to 3-2 Soddies.

Each bullpen posted zeros in the sixth and seventh innings. In the eighth, with the tying run at second base and one out, Philip Abner was called on to leave him stranded. The southpaw understood the assignment, getting a punchout and a groundout to keep Amarillo's one-run advantage.

Still 3-2, Dan Kubiuk came in to pitch the final half-inning. The former Northwestern two-sport athlete quickly got the first out, before allowing a base hit to right field. On the next pitch, he induced a game-ending, 5-4-3 twin killing to pick up his first save as a minor leaguer and secure another one-run win.

The series wraps up tomorrow evening with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch. Amarillo's LHP Avery Short (3-4, 4.26) will go up against RHP J.P. France (MLB Rehab Assignment) in the Sunday finale.

POSTGAME NOTES

TROY STORY: Today's center fielder Tommy Troy posted a 2-for-4 ledger with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base...posted his fourth game of at least one swipe, one homer and two RBIs...joins Frisco's Sebastian Walcott and Wichita's Kala'i Rosario as the only Texas League hitters to have four of those such games this season.

THE BIG 5-0: With his fourth inning solo shot, Jose Fernandez is the first Sod Poodle to 50 RBI this season, tied for fourth in the Texas League...the shortstop continues his hot streak post-All-Star Break, batting .355 (11-for-31) with 20 total bases, leading the Texas League in hits and total bases over eight games played since July 18.







