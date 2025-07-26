Garcia Scoreless in Rehab Start, Amarillo Edges Again

CORPUS CHRISTI - Tommy Troy's two-out, two-run home run in the fifth inning Saturday night was enough for a 3-2 Amarillo win before 5,432 fans at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks need a victory on Sunday to force a spilt of the six-game series.

Rehabbing Astros right-hander Luis Garcia made his fourth rehab start of the season, his first with Corpus Christi. Garcia, working his way back from Tommy John surgery, sidestepped a single and a walk in the first. Following a 1-2-3 second, the 2022 World Series champion battled Jean Walters for 18 pitches, striking him out to start the third. A double by Manuel Pena ended Garcia's day at 46 pitches, with 34 coming across as strikes. He breezed three Sod Poodles while allowing three base runners in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Amilcar Chirinos retired both batters he faced to strand a runner at third in the third.

Corpus Christi staked itself to a 1-0 lead in the third as Orlando Martinez doubled for a 2-for-4 day. Zach Cole was next and seared a single through the right side for his club-best 38th RBI.

Martinez, batting .389 with a .935 OPS over a nine-game hitting streak, has recorded multiple knocks in the three of his last four contests.

The Hooks got their second run in the fifth as Pascanel Ferreras doubled with two away. Bryce Willits then brought CC within 3-2 by bouncing a single through the right side.

Ferreras, 2-for-4 on the evening, is batting .333 with three doubles and two homers in his last nine games.

Former Hook Jimmy Endersby picked up the win, holding CC to two runs in five innings.

The Hooks recorded 13 hits but left nine men on base and hit into three double plays, including a game-ender to wipe out Joseph Sullivan's second hit of the game.

Trevor Austin's lead-off double in the eighth did not blossom as Amarillo picked up its third one-run win of the week.

Patrick Halligan and Alimber Santa teamed for six strikeouts in scoreless relief over the final three innings.







