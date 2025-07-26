File Ks 10 in Pitching Dominated Win

July 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Dylan File matched a career high with 10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings and the Arkansas Travelers knocked off the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 4-1 on Saturday night. The Travs were out hit nine to five but took advantage of their scoring opportunities to get the victory. File set a new Travs season high with his 10 Ks including striking out the final three hitters he faced. Nick Davila posted three more strikeouts in the ninth to earn his second save. Four Travs pitchers did not allow an unearned run in the game.

Moments That Mattered

* The Naturals opened the game with consecutive singles but File settled in and retired the next three to avoid any damage and set the tone for the night.

* A hit batter and walk in the fourth inning gave the Travs their first scoring opportunity and Jared Sundstrom delivered with the first hit of the night to drive in a run.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Michael Arroyo: 2-4, run, 2B, RBI

* RHP Dylan File: Win, 6 IP, 5 H, BB, 10 K

News and Notes

* File threw a season high 98 pitches.

* The Naturals finished the game 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with righty Marcelo Perez (2-0, 2.54) making the start for Arkansas against righty Henry Williams (4-3, 4.14). It is Operation: Military Appreciation, a Family Sunday and kids run the bases after the game with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







