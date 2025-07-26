Amarillo Roster Moves: 7.26
TL Amarillo Sod Poodles

Amarillo Roster Moves: 7.26

July 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release


MOVES

Transferred Kristian Robinson from Amarillo to Reno

