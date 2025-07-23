CC Storms Back in Eighth for Series Opening Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks plated a pair of two-out runs in the eighth inning to come back and knock off Amarillo, 6-5, before 3,356 fans Tuesday night at Whataburger Field.

Counting its series win at Frisco, Corpus Christi has won three of four since resuming after the all-star break.

The Hooks were down, 5-3, with two away in the eighth inning as Jeron Williams sparked the game-winning rally by doubling down the right field-line. Joseph Sullivan, making his Double-A debut, followed with the Hooks' 12th walk of the game. Wes Clarke was next and laced a line drive into left field to tie the game. Orlando Martinez then deposited an automatic double into the right-field bullpen for a 6-5 edge.

Wilmy Sanchez, who dispatched both batters he faced in the eighth, worked around a lead-off free pass in the ninth to pick up his second Double-A win to go along with seven saves, which rank in the top five in the Texas League.

Clarke, joining Zach Cole in reaching base four times, swatted a two-run home run to left field in the second, his second long ball in as many games.

The Hooks drew five free passes in the first, including four in a row, to build a 3-0 lead.

Lefty Trey Dombroski held the Sod Poodles to two base runners over the first four innings. Amarillo strung together four consecutive hits to open the fifth, fueling a three-run outburst. Dombroski struck out his fifth of the night to end the frame, stranding two.

Dombroski has completed five innings 10 times while making 12 starts en route to a 3.72 ERA in 17 outings on the season.







