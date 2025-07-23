Winquest, Cardinals Hold Tulsa's Offense Silent in 4-0 Loss

Tulsa, OK - Springfield Cardinals starting pitcher Cade Winquest made his Double-A debut Wednesday night against the Tulsa Drillers, but it was not his first time to pitch at ONEOK Field. Winquest played for the Drillers team in the Texas Collegiate League in 2020, and that familiarity seemed to benefit him in his debut as he allowed just two hits and shut out the Drillers in his 4.1 innings of work, leading the Cardinals to a 4-0 victory.

The loss dropped the Drillers season record against the Cardinals to 2-12. The current series is tied at 1-1 and will mark the final time the two squads will play each other this season.

Both starting pitchers began the game by holding the other side scoreless through the first two innings before the Cardinals broke through to take the lead in the third. With one out, Brody Moore singled, and Darlin Moquete followed with a two-run homer. Leonardo Bernal drove in the inning's third run with his two-out single to right field.

Drillers starting pitcher Roque Gutierrez recovered from the three-run inning and tossed two more scoreless innings before his night ended. He completed five innings and allowed the three runs on three hits and one walk. He struck out three hitters in his fifth game with Tulsa.

Opposite of Gutierrez was Winquest, who kept the Drillers offense off the scoreboard in his Double-A debut. He held the Drillers scoreless over four and one-third innings, giving up two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Springfield added to its lead in the sixth when Joshua Baez hit a solo home run to right field that put the Redbirds ahead 4-0.

Following Winquest, the Cardinals used three pitchers out of the bullpen to hold Tulsa's offense silent through the eighth inning.

Tulsa threatened in the bottom of the ninth, opening the inning with consecutive singles. The next batter, Nelson Quiroz, worked the count to 3-2 and hit a deep fly ball to right field that appeared to be a home run off the bat, but right fielder Baez robbed Quiroz of a home run by making a leaping catch at the fence. The Cardinals also doubled off Newell on the play, who was ruled to have left second base before the catch was made. The game ended one batter later when Osvaldo Berrios struck out John Rhodes.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The shutout loss was the Drillers ninth of the season and fifth at ONEOK Field.

*The loss was the first for Gutierrez during the 2025 season. He is now a combined 6-1 across High-A and Double-A this season.

*Newell and Kole Myers combined to earn four of the Drillers six hits.

*Sean McLain put the ball in play three times, but did not record a hit, snapping his seven-game hitting streak.

*Tulsa was unable to produce a timely hit, stranding eight runners on base and going 0-5 with runners in scoring position. The Drillers held the Cardinals to five hits, but Springfield made the most of those hits, finishing 2-4 with runners in scoring position.

*Relievers Kelvin Ramirez and Brandon Neeck each worked a scoreless inning from Tulsa's bullpen, with Ramirez recording two strikeouts.

*Winquest was playing for the University of Texas at Arlington when he pitched for the Drillers in the TCL during the summer of 2020.

*Newell finished with two hits and a walk, which increased his on-base streak to nine straight games. He has reached base 15 times during the streak.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Cardinals will play game three of their six-game series on Thursday night at ONEOK Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Springfield - LHP Pete Hansen (6-3, 2.43 ERA)

Tulsa - LHP Jackson Ferris (6-5, 4.74 ERA)

