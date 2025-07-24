Mariners Minor League Games to be Carried Live on ROOT SPORTS and ROOT SPORTS Stream

July 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







SEATTLE - The Mariners and ROOT SPORTS announced today that select minor league games from across the Mariners organization will be telecast live on ROOT SPORTS and ROOT SPORTS Stream this season.

"We're excited to partner with ROOT SPORTS in bringing these games directly to our fans," said Mariners Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications Gregg Greene. "Our Baseball Operations group has built one of the best farm systems in baseball and these telecasts provide a great opportunity to see our exciting young players on their journey to T-Mobile Park. We had five players named to the All-Star Game this year and four of them played in our farm system so these games will truly showcase the next generation of Mariners stars."

The Mariners currently have 8 prospects on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospect rankings. Prospects include C Harry Ford (54th overall) with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, OF Lazaro Montes (28th overall) and INF Michael Arroyo (63rd overall) with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, INF Colt Emerson (17th overall), OF Jonny Farmelo (64th overall) and SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (77th overall) with the High-A Everett AquaSox and INF Felnin Celesten (52nd overall) and RHP Ryan Sloan (81st overall) with the Class-A Modesto Nuts. The Mariners farm system is ranked number 1 overall by The Athletic, number 5 overall by MLB Pipeline, number 5 overall by Baseball America and number 9 overall by Fangraphs.

The Everett AquaSox clinched the Northwest League first-half title and a spot in the Northwest League championship series after posting a 37-29 (.561) record. The Modesto Nuts finished the first half with a 38-28 (.576) record and are vying for their 3rd-consecutive California League championship title after securing back-to-back championship wins (2023-24). The Tacoma Rainiers and Arkansas Travelers both finished the first half with records above the .500 mark, with the Rainiers in 2nd place in the Pacific Coast League West division and the Travelers seeking their 2nd consecutive Texas League title after a championship win in 2024.

Mariners MiLB Coverage

Aug. 5 12:05 PM Tacoma Rainiers vs. Reno Aces

6:40 PM Mariners vs. White Sox

Aug. 7 1:10 PM Mariners vs. White Sox

7:05 PM Tacoma Rainiers vs. Reno Aces

Aug. 20 10:05 AM Mariners at Phillies

4:35 PM Arkansas Travelers vs. Springfield Cardinals

7:05 PM Everett AquaSox vs. Spokane Indians

Aug. 21 Mariners off day

4:35 PM Arkansas Travelers vs. Springfield Cardinals

7:05 PM Tacoma Rainiers vs. Oklahoma City Comets

Aug. 27 1:10 PM Mariners vs. Padres

7:05 PM Everett AquaSox vs. Eugene Emeralds

Aug. 28 Mariners off day

7:05 PM Everett AquaSox vs. Eugene Emeralds

Aug. 31 10:40 AM Mariners at Guardians

4:05 PM Everett AquaSox vs. Eugene Emeralds

Sep. 4 Mariners off day

4:35 PM Arkansas Travelers vs Amarillo Sod Poodles

7:05 PM Tacoma Rainiers vs. Reno Aces

Sep. 7 9:05 AM Mariners at Braves

1:35 PM Tacoma Rainiers vs. Reno Aces

Sep. 16 12:05 PM Tacoma Rainiers vs. Oklahoma City Comets

4:40 PM Mariners at Royals

Sep. 18 11:10 AM Mariners at Royals

7:05 PM Tacoma Rainiers vs. Oklahoma City Comets







Texas League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.