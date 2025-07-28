Ben Kudrna Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for July 21 - 27

July 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release









Northwest Arkansas Naturals pitcher Ben Kudrna

(Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Credit: David McLelland) Northwest Arkansas Naturals pitcher Ben Kudrna(Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Credit: David McLelland)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors today for July 21st through July 27th in each respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' starting pitcher Ben Kudrna was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for his outstanding start against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Kudrna, the Royals No. 4 overall prospect, got the start in the series' first game in North Little Rock and delivered his best performance of the season. He was dominant throughout as he struck out a season-high and career-best 11 in 6.0 shutout innings where he only allowed one hit to the Travs. Through his first three starts (13.2 innings) in July, Kudrna hasn't allowed an earned run, given up only six hits, and has struck out 19 batters while only issuing three walks.

The 22-year-old was selected by the Kansas City Royals with the 43rd overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft out of Blue Valley Southwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas. Kudrna spent the end of the 2024 season with the Naturals and has been a staple of the rotation throughout the 2025 season. In 121.2 Double-A innings, he has amassed 133 strikeouts compared to just 48 walks.

Ben becomes the third Naturals pitcher to earn Texas League Pitcher of the Week honors this season with the last being RHP Henry Williams for his relief appearance against Springfield on July 2nd. Kudrna is the 45th Naturals pitcher in club history to earn the weekly league award.

Outfielder Chris Newell of the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers) was named Texas League Player of the Week after hitting .389 (7-for-18) with three doubles and a home run.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

Images from this story







Texas League Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.