Chris Newell Named TL Player of the Week

July 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

The Tulsa Drillers completed a successful home stand Sunday afternoon with a series win over the first-place Springfield Cardinals, and today, one of their players was recognized for his role in that success. Tulsa outfielder Chris Newell was named the Texas League's Player of the Week following his performance against the Cardinals.

In six games against the Redbirds, Newell was 7-18. His .389 batting average during the week was tied for the best in the league.

His seven hits included three doubles and a homer. In addition, Newell drew six walks for a league best .542 on-base percentage. To cap his performance, he was 3-3 in stolen base attempts and is now a perfect 20-20 in steal attempts in his career with the Drillers.

Newell's best game last week came on Saturday night when he was 3-3 with a double and a home run, falling just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

Newell is the first Tulsa player to receive Player of the Week honors this season. Peter Heubeck has twice been named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week.

Ben Kudrna of Northwest Arkansas was honored with Newell as this week's Pitcher of the Week.







