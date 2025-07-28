Brand New Executive Suites Now Booking at Hammons Field

July 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals, in partnership with the City of Springfield, have officially opened a newly renovated executive level at Hammons Field, offering fans a premium game-day experience unlike any other in the team's history.

The new Executive Level includes four side-by-side suites, each holding 25 to 40 guests. Groups of up-to 50, 75 or 100 can reserve multiple suites, and all four can be combined into one large event space for up to 160 people. For the first time ever, outdoor seating is available in each suite on the Executive Level after structural steel and concrete were added.

The project, part of a broader renovation of Hammons Field, was made possible through a combination fund which was established to finance necessary upgrades and renovations to the ballpark following its acquisition in 2023. The total investment in upgrades at Hammons Field this year is approximately $4.5 million. This project was managed locally by N-FORM Architecture and Hambey Construction.

"This is the most premium fan experience we've ever offered," said Dan Reiter, Springfield Cardinals General Manager. "We've worked closely with the City of Springfield to make Hammons Field one of the top venues in Minor League Baseball, and these new suites deliver on that goal with a luxurious indoor atmosphere, private outdoor seating and the best view in the stadium - right behind home plate."

The City of Springfield emphasized that state funding was used not only for the new suites but also to address long overdue lifecycle improvements to the stadium, including sealing the brick exterior, repairing and painting structural steel and replacing the stadium's audio system.

"The improvements to Hammons Field reflect our shared commitment to maintaining a high-quality, fan-focused venue," said Mayor Jeff Schrag. "This partnership ensures the stadium remains a first-class facility for years to come."

Public invited to preview new executive level July 30

The public is invited to tour the new executive level on Wednesday, July 30, from 2 to 4 PM, and again during that evening's Cardinals home game for those fans with a game ticket. The suites are available for both game day rentals and non-game day events, including corporate meetings, holiday parties and weddings.

Executive Level Suites are available for less than $40 per person for groups of 25 or more. To reserve a suite or inquire about booking, contact the Springfield Cardinals front office at (417) 863-0395 or email [email protected].

The Cardinals regular season concludes Sunday, September 14 with the Texas League Playoff games returning to Hammons Field beginning Thursday, September 18th.

For more information, contact Dan Reiter at [email protected] or Cora Scott at (417) 380-3352.







