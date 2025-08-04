Oscar Rayo Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

August 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors today for July 28th through August 3rd in each respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' reliever Oscar Rayo was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for his performance in two relief appearances at Arvest Ballpark against the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Rayo appeared twice out of the bullpen in the Naturals series against Corpus Christi. The left-hander earned a hold by firing a scoreless eighth in the Naturals 1-0 win on Wednesday, July 30th. He got the call again on Saturday, August 2nd and had his best outing of the season. Rayo followed Frank Mozzicato's five innings with four scoreless innings of his own and earned his first save of the season, allowing just two hits and striking out seven as the Naturals beat the Hooks, 4-1.

The 23-year-old was signed by the Kansas City Royals in 2021 and is a native of Managua, Nicaragua. Rayo has spent the entire 2025 season in Northwest Arkansas appearing in 28 games with 26 of those appearances coming in relief. Rayo is 2-4 with a 3.22 ERA and has struck out 48 hitters in 58.2 innings of work while holding opponents to a .214 batting average.

Rayo becomes the fourth Naturals pitcher this season to earn Texas League Pitcher of the Week honors and the 46th pitcher in club history. The last pitcher that was honored was RHP Ben Kudrna for his 11-strikeout performance against the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Outfielder Walker Jenkins of the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) was named Texas League Player of the Week after hitting .500 (12-for-24) with three home runs and five RBI.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

