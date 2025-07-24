Lopez Shines in Double-A Debut, Frisco Falls Short to Wichita

WICHITA, Kansas - The Frisco RoughRiders led twice after the seventh inning but fell to the Wichita Wind Surge 6-5 on Thursday night from Equity Bank Park.

Leandro Lopez dominated in his first Double-A start, striking out a season-high 10 batters while yielding just one hit across five innings.

Frisco (9-15, 47-45) jumped in front in the top of the fifth when Rangers rehabber Joc Pederson singled to plate Tucker Mitchell and Cam Cauley blistered an RBI single, grabbing a 2-0 lead.

After Lopez exited, Wichita (12-12, 49-44) rattled off three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Jose Salas drew a hit by pitch and Jorel Ortega singled in two runs to put the Wind Surge in front 3-2.

Cauley then drilled a two-out, two-run blast in the top of the eighth, regaining a 4-3 lead for the RoughRiders.

In the top of the eighth, Wichita answered when Kala'i Rosario clipped a game-tying double, Nate Baez smashed a go-ahead RBI fielder's choice and Ben Ross laced an RBI double to take a 6-4 lead.

Down to their final out in the top of the ninth, Josh Hatcher stung an RBI single to pull the Riders within a run, before Wind Surge reliever Cole Percival secured the save and a 6-5 win.

Wichita reliever Kade Bragg (1-0) earned the win despite allowing Cauley's two-run homer. Frisco reliever Travis MacGregor (0-3) took the loss, yielding three runs on three hits.

Notes to Know:

-Lopez's 10 strikeouts are a season-high. After walking the first two batters he faced, he retired 14 of his last 15, striking out six of his last seven.

-Pederson 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored on rehab assignment from the Rangers.

The RoughRiders and Wind Surge meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night from Equity Bank Park. Frisco RHP David Davalillo (1-1, 1.50) takes the hill against Wichita RHP John Klein (6-5, 3.52).

