Ninth-Inning Lead Slips Away, Amarillo Wins in 10

July 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Tommy Troy's two-out, three-run home run in the ninth Wednesday night snatched a victory from the Hooks as Amarillo went on to win, 8-7, in 10 before 4,172 fans at Whataburger Field.

Bidding for a third consecutive triumph, Corpus Christi netted four runs on three long balls in the first. Joseph Sullivan began the inning by lifting an opposite-field home run to left field for his first Double-A hit. Wes Clarke was next and belted his third homer in as many games. Pascanel Ferreras completed by barrage by blasting a two-out, two-run home run to left - his second round-tripper in a three-game span.

Nic Swanson surrendered only two singles over the first three innings but Jose Fernandez's three-run big fly in the fourth put the visitors on the board.

After Amarillo tied the game in the fifth, CC pushed ahead in the home half. Clarke, hitting .545 with seven runs and seven RBIs in his last three games, singled ahead of an Orlando Martinez base hit. Trevor Austin then made it 6-5 Hooks with a line drive double into left-center.

Clarke helped CC muster an insurance run in the sixth with a sacrifice fly. Miguel Palma, reaching base twice via walks, crossed the pay station after advancing on a Jeron Williams single and Sullivan hit-by-pitch.

Manuel Urias kept Amarillo at bay from the sixth through the eighth, and employed a double play to dispatch the first two in the ninth. A walk and a single led to the Troy tater.

Clarke responded immediately for the Hooks by lacing a double to straightaway center field to start the ninth. Following a ground ball by Martinez, Zach Cole connected for a game-tying sac fly.

CC was dispatched in order in the 10th, failing to counter a two-out marker in the Amarillo half.







