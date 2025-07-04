Max Rajcic Deals Another Fourth of July Gem, Cards Win
July 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - The Springfield Cardinals came away with a pitchers' duel victory 3-2 on the Fourth of July over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Max Rajcic, for the second conseucitve season, picks up the win on Independence Day.
DECISIONS:
W: Max Rajcic (3-3)
L: Caden Monke (3-4)
SV: Luis Gastelum (3)
Chase Davis goes right back up the box to tie the ballgame in the eighth! pic.twitter.com/DCLjX3SHby - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 5, 2025
NOTES:
Max Rajcic made his second straight Fourth of July start for Springfield. He tossed seven innings, a season-long, of two-run ball.
Chase Davis tied the game with an RBI knock in the eighth. Later, Ramon Mendoza broke the tie with a sacrifice fly.
Springfield turned a season-high four double plays. The franchise record is six on April 11, 2014 at San Antonio.
UP NEXT:
Springfield Cardinals at NW Arkansas Naturals, 7:05 PM, Saturday, July 5
RHP Hancel Rincon (2-0, 3.10) vs RHP Shane Panzini (2-0, 3.91)
Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
