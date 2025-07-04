Max Rajcic Deals Another Fourth of July Gem, Cards Win

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Springfield Cardinals came away with a pitchers' duel victory 3-2 on the Fourth of July over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Max Rajcic, for the second conseucitve season, picks up the win on Independence Day.

DECISIONS:

W: Max Rajcic (3-3)

L: Caden Monke (3-4)

SV: Luis Gastelum (3)

Chase Davis goes right back up the box to tie the ballgame in the eighth! pic.twitter.com/DCLjX3SHby - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 5, 2025

NOTES:

Max Rajcic made his second straight Fourth of July start for Springfield. He tossed seven innings, a season-long, of two-run ball.

Chase Davis tied the game with an RBI knock in the eighth. Later, Ramon Mendoza broke the tie with a sacrifice fly.

Springfield turned a season-high four double plays. The franchise record is six on April 11, 2014 at San Antonio.

UP NEXT:

Springfield Cardinals at NW Arkansas Naturals, 7:05 PM, Saturday, July 5

RHP Hancel Rincon (2-0, 3.10) vs RHP Shane Panzini (2-0, 3.91)

Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







