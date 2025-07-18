Leonardo Bernal Walks It Off For The Cardinals
July 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Leonardo Bernal delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth in a Springfield Cardinal 4-3 win over the Wichita Wind Surge. Springfield has won eight straight games, a season-best.
DECISIONS:
W: Nick Raquet (8-0)
L: Tanner Andrews (1-3)
That's a walk-off infield single! Leonardo Bernal comes through, Noah Mendlinger never stops running and the Cardinals deliver! pic.twitter.com/NV7Aa94HB9 - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 19, 2025
NOTES:
Pete Hansen tossed another strong start, going 5.2 innings of two run ball. He struck out four.
Dakota Harris launched a two-run home run in the second inning. Jeremy Rivas hit a solo shot in the fifth.
Luis Gastelum was charged with a blown save, his third of the year. Two of them have come against the Wichita Wind Surge.
The Cardinals have won 45 of their last 60 games.
Saturday, July 19, 6:35 PM CT vs Wichita Wind Surge - Christmas in July, Hiland Dairy Kids Jersey Giveaway (1,000 kids, 12-and-under), Jersey Auction
RHP Hancel Rincon vs RHP John Klein (6-5, 3.59)
Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
