Sod Poodles Shut out Missions in Return from All-Star Break

July 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Jose Cabrera tossed a season-high seven shutout innings to help the Amarillo Sod Poodles (11-8, 43-45) beat the San Antonio Missions (10-9, 49-39) 6-0 in the first of three games from the Alamo City. Amarillo attacked Missions starter Enmanuel Pinales early with six runs in the first three innings, which proved to be more than enough to silence a tremendous crowd of 6,481 at Wolff Stadium-the second highest attendance of the season in San Antonio.

The Sod Poodles dug an early hole for the Missions to climb out of. Jose Fernandez and Christian Cerda singled in runs off Pinales in the second to start the scoring. Gavin Conticello then sliced an RBI double in the third ahead of another big hit from Fernandez, this time a two-run triple, that along with an RBI groundout by Ivan Melendez gave the Sod Poodles a 6-0 advantage by the time the third inning ended. Fernandez went on to finish a homer shy of the cycle.

With a flurry of support in hand, Cabrera mowed down the Missions' offense. San Antonio went without a hit until the fifth inning, when Cabrera made a one-out single from Devin Ortiz a blip on the radar. Cabrera completed seven shutout innings-a season high-and easily ensured Amarillo's early lead held up.

J.B. Wendelken, Ryan Och, Kevin Kopps and Andrew Moore did a great job preventing Amarillo from adding runs after Pinales left with six combined scoreless frames. However, Philip Abner and Landon Sims flawlessly followed Cabrera out of the Amarillo bullpen to finish the shutout.

