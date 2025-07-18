Baez's Big Hit Helps Hooks to Comeback Win in 10

July 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







FRISCO - The Hooks struck for four two-out runs in the 10th inning Friday night, fighting back to beat the RoughRiders, 7-3, before 7,966 fans in the series opener at Riders Field.

Astros right-hander Cristian Javier, making his second official appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery, threw 29 of 46 pitches for strikes over three sturdy innings. Javier struck out three against two walks and a pair of infield singles while touching 95 MPH with his fastball.

Slaying a seven-game skid, Corpus Christi erased a 3-2 deficit in the eighth. Wes Clarke coaxed a lead-off walk and, following a blistering double by Orlando Martinez, crossed the pay station on a ground ball by Garret Guillemette.

Ethan Pecko, who twirled five innings of one-run ball in relief, got the Hooks to the 10th.

Clarke, reaching for a third time, drew a free pass to open the inning. Two outs later, Frisco elected to walk Zach Cole intentionally which loaded the bases for Baez. The 21-year-old slugger cleared them by blasting a double high off the fence in left field.

Baez is hitting .313 with five extra-base hits and 10 RBIs over his last 13 games.

Luis Baez triples and the Hooks take the lead in the 10th! pic.twitter.com/dwUfDbhLne - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) July 19, 2025

Pecko, who struck out five against two walks and four hits, owns a 2.29 ERA over his last four assignments.

Patrick Halligan picked up his first save and stranded both inherited runners by dispatching the 3-4-5 hitters in the 10th.







Texas League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.