Wichita Walked-off by Springfield

July 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Walker Jenkins totaled three hits as the Wichita Wind Surge fell 4-3 in walk-off fashion to the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field. After coming back to tie the game twice, the Wind Surge drop their sixth straight contest and lose via a walk-off for the ninth time this season.

Dakota Harris slugged a two-run home run out to left center field in the bottom of the second to give Springfield an early 2-0 lead. Those runs would be the lone tallies against C.J. Culpepper, who finished his night over three innings with two earned runs on just two hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Wichita tied the game by bringing in a pair to start the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Kyler Fedko and an RBI single by Ricardo Olivar. Fedko improved his Texas League leading RBI total to 52 while Olivar maintained a push in the Top 5 with his 46th.

Jeremy Rivas responded with a line drive solo shot the other way to right field to push the Cardinals back out in front at 3-2 in the home half of the fifth frame.

Jenkins knotted things up on an opposite-field RBI double to the left field wall to score Jake Rucker from first base in the top of the eighth.

Mike Paredes was masterful yet again out of the bullpen, throwing three scoreless innings while giving up just a hit and two walks with two punchouts. The righthander rounded out his night by stranding Springfield runners at second and third to end the bottom of the eighth inning.

Leonardo Bernal singled up the middle with two outs and two men on in the bottom of the ninth, with Noah Mendlinger scoring the game-winning run on an infield hit for a 4-3 Cardinals final. Tanner Andrews fell to 1-3 on the year after taking the loss. Over two-thirds of an inning in the ninth, he gave up an earned run on two hits and a walk.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Wind Surge have lost six in a row and took their ninth defeat in walk-off fashion in 2025. The nine walk-off losses are the most in a single season in the current franchise's history.

Kyler Fedko is up to 52 RBI, leading the Texas League in the category.

Gabby Gonzalez has reached base in 21 straight games, which is now the longest active On Base Streak in the Texas League. Gonzalez is tied for the second-longest On Base Streak by a Wind Surge hitter this season with Kyler Fedko.

Walker Jenkins is up to an 18 Game On Base Streak.

Walker Jenkins records his first three-hit game with Wichita this season.

The Wind Surge continue the series against the Springfield Cardinals on July 19 at 6:35 PM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Frisco RoughRiders on July 22. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







