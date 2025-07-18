Naturals 2026 Home Schedule Announced

July 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark - Major League Baseball today announced the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 2026 regular season home schedule. All road games and game times will be announced at a later date.

Opening Day at Arvest Ballpark is on Tuesday, April 7th against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks). For the second consecutive season, the Naturals will start the season on the road as the Naturals will open play on Thursday, April 2nd with a three-game series before returning home.

The 2026 regular season schedule will once again consist of 69 home games and 69 road games and will span across six months with the home opener on April 7th while the regular season home finale will be on Sunday, September 13th. The Naturals will host a total of 36 home games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and will have a home game on the Fourth of July for the fourth time in the last six years.

For the seventh time in the last eight seasons, the Naturals will end the regular season at home as they will host the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) in a six-game set, September 8th through the 13th.

Northwest Arkansas' holiday schedule will find the Naturals home on Father's Day (Sunday, June 21st) for the first time since the 2023 season hosting the Drillers. In addition, the Naturals will be home for Fourth of July weekend hosting the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) June 30th through July 5th.

The schedule includes 11 separate six-game homestands and one three-game homestand against the Midland RockHounds (Athletics) following the Major League All-Star Break, July 17th through July 19th. The Naturals will host Tulsa, the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals), and Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) for 12 games each at Arvest Ballpark while the club will play the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) just six times at home. The Naturals will welcome Midland for nine games and Amarillo, Corpus Christi, and the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) for six each while the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) will not make a trip to Arvest Ballpark for a fourth consecutive season.

A PDF of the 2026 home schedule is now available at our website, www.nwanaturals.com. Fans can also find a printable copy under the PROMOTIONS & SCHEDULE dropdown on the website. Ticket options, game times, and our full 2026 promotional schedule will all be announced at a later date.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







