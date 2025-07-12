Johnson's Sixth Home Run Helps Naturals Knock off RockHounds Saturday Night, 5-3

July 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Justin Johnson belted his sixth home run of the season in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (8-9, 41-45) 5-3 win over the Midland RockHounds (5-12, 44-42). The two sides conclude their series Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch.

The RockHounds struck first with a one-run frame to kick off the game, but the Naturals answered in the bottom of the first inning. Rudy Martin hit a leadoff single, and Javier Vaz followed with a base knock of his own that pushed Martin to third. A wild pitch scored Martin, and Isan Díaz's RBI single plated Vaz to put Northwest Arkansas up 2-1.

The score held until the bottom of the fourth inning when NWA was back at the dish. Díaz led off with a base on balls, and Johnson followed with a home run that reached the concourse. The long ball had a 105 MPH exit velocity, marked Johnson's second of the series, and extended the Nats' lead, 4-1.

Midland scored the last run of the game in the top of the seventh. Junior Perez launched his 12th homer of the season to make it a 4-2 game. The Nats added a run in the bottom of the eighth when Vaz was hit by a pitch, stole second base, and scored on Jordan Groshans' RBI single.

The RockHounds rally effort was cut short in their one-run top of the ninth, and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals held on to take down the Midland RockHounds by a final score of 5-3. The win secured the Naturals' first series win of the second half.

Northwest Arkansas closes their series on Sunday against the Midland RockHounds at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The contest's first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM CT. Fans can follow the action with the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







Texas League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.