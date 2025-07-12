Wichita Loses Fourth Straight to San Antonio

WICHITA, KS - Walker Jenkins drove in a pair of runs in a 4-2 loss for the Wichita Wind Surge against the San Antonio Missions at Equity Bank Park. After putting the go-ahead run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, the Wind Surge drop their fourth in a row to the Missions.

Wichita's starter, C.J. Culpepper, began the night with three strikeouts over two innings in his final start before the All-Star Break. Culpepper was named the Twins Minor League Pitcher of the Month in June at the beginning of the week.

Romeo Sanabria slid in ahead of the tag of a fielder's choice to give a 1-0 lead to San Antonio in the top of the fourth.

Jenkins tied the game after the stretch in the seventh on a sacrifice fly to right field, with Nate Baez being the runner to tag and make the score 1-1.

San Antonio took the lead right back by scoring three times in the top of the eighth on a Devin Ortiz RBI single to center, a Kai Murphy sac fly, and an infield error.

Jenkins yanked an RBI double to the right field wall to score Jose Salas from first with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Although the tying run would later come to the plate, Ethan Routzahn would record a strikeout to end the night with a 4-2 score in favor of the Missions.

John Stankiewicz fell to 1-4 on the season after taking the loss. An earned run came across on a hit against a strikeout over an inning and two-thirds pitched.

POSTGAME NOTES

The game was delayed 61 minutes due to weather.

Kaelen Culpepper played at second base for the American League team in the MLB All-Star Futures Game at Truist Field in Atlanta. He finished 0-for-1 with a flyout in his lone at-bat as the Minnesota Twins representative.

Former Wind Surge pitcher Travis Adams earned his first Major League victory earlier today at Target Field with the Twins over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He threw four innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Gabby Gonzalez is up to a 19 Game On Base Streak.

Walker Jenkins records his third multi-RBI game with the Wind Surge.

