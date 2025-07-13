Wind Surge Fall in Series Finale to Missions

WICHITA, Kan. (July 13, 2025)-Rubel Cespedes clobbered a two-run home run in a 7-3 loss for the Wichita Wind Surge against the San Antonio Missions at Equity Bank Park. The Missions scored in four different frames to take their fifth game in a row to end the series.

After Walker Jenkins worked a five-pitch walk, Gabby Gonzalez drove him in on an RBI double to the wall in center for the game's first run in the bottom of the first.

San Antonio put up a four-spot in the top of the fourth inning on back-to-back RBI doubles from Brandon Valenzuela and Romeo Sanabria and a two-run home run to left by Devin Ortiz for a 4-1 Missions lead. A sac fly to left by Francisco Acuña gave San Antonio a four-run lead in the top of the fifth.

Cespedes cranked a two-run home run, his sixth of the season, out to the Boot Barn Home Run Deck in right field in the bottom of the sixth to make it a two-run game.

Albert Fabian and Ortiz connected on solo shots in the seventh and eighth innings to give San Antonio the 7-3 advantage, which would become the eventual final.

John Klein falls to 6-5 on the year after taking the loss. Over four frames, he gave up four earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Gabby Gonzalez is up to a 20 Game On Base Streak. He becomes the fourth Wind Surge player to reach in 20 or more consecutive games this season (Tanner Schobel [20], Kyler Fedko [21], Aaron Sabato [27]).

Walker Jenkins has a 17 Game On Base Streak.

Mike Paredes recorded a strikeout on a pitch clock violation to end the top of the sixth inning.

Jacob Wosinski hasn't given up an earned run over his last five frames out of the bullpen.

Rubel Cespedes hit a home run in both the series opener and the series finale.

