Amarillo Falls in Sunday Series Finale

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (42-45) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (45-41), 9-1, on Sunday evening at HODGETOWN. Frisco held Amarillo to one run on eight hits in the final contest before the All-Star Break.

Frisco started the scoring tonight with two first inning runs. The first RoughRiders came home on Josh Hatcher's sacrifice fly and a second scored courtesy of an errant throw and obstruction at second base.

The visitors made it 3-0 in the second on Frainyer Chavez's RBI groundout, adding to their lead.

Frisco sent 10 batters to the plate, putting up a five-spot in the fourth inning. Five hits, a walk and an Amarillo error allowed the RoughRiders to grow their lead to 8-0. Frisco made it 9-0 in the top of the seventh on Abimelec Ortiz's 413-foot solo shot to right field.

Ryan Waldschmidt doubled with two outs in the eighth, before Manuel Pena brought him home with an RBI single for Amarillo's only run.

The RoughRiders held the Soddies off the board in the ninth to secure the win and split the six-game set.

Following a four-day All-Star Break, Amarillo will head to San Antonio for a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, July 18.

POSTGAME NOTES

MANNY MANIA: Today's third baseman Manuel Pena went 2-for-4 with two singles, a stolen base and a RBI...he has multi-hit efforts in eight of his most recent 14 games....nabbed his second career Double-A steal and becomes the seventh Sod Poodle with multiple steals this season.

HIP HIP JOSE: Shortstop Jose Fernandez singled in the fifth for his 10th hit of the series this week...he went 10-for-22 (.455) with two doubles, a triple, two RBI, a walk and four runs scored.

PHIL OF THE FUTURE: The lefty Philip Abner tallied four strikeouts in 1.2 innings of work today out of the 'pen...over his last four appearances, all at home, the southpaw has recorded 14 punchouts in 7.0 innings.







