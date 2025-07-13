Supak, Ortiz Lead Riders to Series Finale Victory

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dominated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9-1 on Sunday night from HODGETOWN.

The RoughRiders (7-11, 45-41) struck first in the top of the first inning when two runs scored on a Josh Hatcher sacrifice fly, thanks to an obstruction call at second base against Sod Poodles (10-8, 42-45) starter Alec Baker (2-3).

In the second, Frisco added on when Frainyer Chavez drove in a run with an RBI groundout to push the lead to 3-0.

The RoughRiders then exploded in the fourth inning for five runs. Ian Moller started the scoring with an RBI double before Chavez reached on an error, scoring two more runs. Hatcher then ripped a two-run single to increase the lead to 8-0.

Abimelec Ortiz clobbered a solo homer in the seventh, boosting the lead to 9-0. The shot was his 12th of the season to re-take the team lead.

The Sod Poodles pushed their only run across with an RBI single from Manuel Peña in the eighth to make the score 9-1.

Trey Supak (6-3) earned the victory, throwing six shutout innings, allowing just three hits while striking out seven and walking one. Ryan Lobus and Gerardo Carrillo both threw scoreless innings in the win out of the bullpen.

Notes to Know:

-The Riders hit eight home runs in the six-game series.

-Frisco heads into the All-Star Break at 7-11 in the second half, 3.0 games back of the Sod Poodles and the San Antonio Missions for first place in the Texas League South Division.

Following the All-Star Break, the Riders host the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros affiliate) from Friday, July 18th through Sunday, July 20th.







