Travs Tripped in Ten

July 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers were unable to finish off a series win on Sunday afternoon as the Tulsa Drillers came from behind and topped the Travs in 10 innings, 5-3. Chris Newell had the go-ahead and game-winning base hit with two out in the top of the 10th. Arkansas had the lead early in the game after a two-run home run from Michael Arroyo. Tulsa's relievers locked the Travs offense down late as the last 16 Arkansas batters did not reach base.

Moments That Mattered

* Arroyo popped a two-run blast to left in the third inning giving the Travs a brief lead.

* Tulsa loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th and Arkansas turned a 4-2-3 double play giving them a chance to get out of the inning but Newell's hit snuck through the right side of the infield to put the Drillers in front.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Michael Arroyo: 1-5, run, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: 2 IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arroyo has reached base in all 15 games he has played since coming to Double-A.

* It was the fourth extra inning game of the year between Arkansas and Tulsa.

Up Next

After four days off for the MLB All-Star Break, the Travs return to action on Friday night in Midland taking on the RockHounds in the start of a three game series with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







