Wind Surge Come up Short against Missions

July 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Nate Baez hit a two-run home run in a 6-4 loss for the Wichita Wind Surge against the San Antonio Missions at Equity Bank Park. Despite coming back to tie the game twice, a ninth-inning two-run single gave the Missions enough insurance to even up the series.

Brandon Valenzuela brought in Móises Goméz on an infield hit to give San Antonio an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Gabby Gonzalez tied the game on an RBI double to left in the home half of the inning.

A sac fly from Francisco Acuña brought the Missions ahead 2-1 in the top of the second, but a runner would get thrown out on the basepaths after Ripken Reyes scored for the final out of the frame.

Baez cracked a solo shot, his third with the Wind Surge, into the Wichita bullpen to make things even again in the bottom of the fifth.

San Antonio scored twice in the top half of the sixth on a wild pitch and an infield single. Walker Jenkins came across on a wild pitch, then Baez brought the Wind Surge back at 4-4 on a bloop RBI single to center before the end of the sixth.

John Stankiewicz allowed just two men to reach on a pair of walks over the following two frames to keep the game tied.

Brandon Valenzuela grounded a two-RBI single into right field for a 6-4 Missions lead in the top of the ninth. Although Jorel Ortega lined a two-out hit to right in the bottom of the ninth, Wichita fell as the following batter struck out to end the game.

Cole Percival dropped to 2-2 with the Wind Surge after giving up two earned runs on a hit with two walks and two strikeouts in the ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES

Including his two-run home run tonight, 8 of Nate Baez's 16 hits with Wichita have gone for extra bases this season.

Gabby Gonzalez is up to a 16 Game On Base Streak.

Kaelen Culpepper is up to a 15 Game On Base Streak and a 7 Game Hit Streak.

The series is now tied up 1-1.

The Wind Surge host KU Night tomorrow night at the ballpark.

Wichita continues the series with the San Antonio Missions on July 10 at 7:05 PM on KU Night at Equity Bank Park. The first 2,000 fans will receive a KU x Wind Surge hat! You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







