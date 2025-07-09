Eighth Inning Homer Lifts Amarillo Past Frisco

July 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were upended by the Amarillo Sod Poodles 5-3 on Wednesday night from HODGETOWN.

Abimelec Ortiz started the scoring when he clipped a two-run home run in the top of the fourth, giving Frisco (5-9, 43-39) a 2-0 lead. Amarillo (8-6, 40-43) then answered in the bottom of the fifth when Kristian Robinson drilled a two-run blast, tying the game at two.

In the top of the sixth, Cam Cauley demolished a solo homer to regain a 3-2 lead.

After a pair of singles in the bottom of the eighth, Ivan Melendez snuck a go-ahead three run homer over the fence in right centerfield, giving the Sod Poodles a 5-3 advantage.

Amarillo reliever Zane Russell worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save. Sod Poodles reliever Jhosmer Alvarez (3-2) secured the win with two scoreless innings.

Frisco reliever Josh Mollerus (1-1) took the loss, yielding the Melendez homer. RoughRiders starter Daniel Missaki sparkled, striking out seven while allowing just two hits and a walk across four scoreless innings.

Notes to Know:

-Ortiz is now tied with Luis Mieses for the team lead in homers (11). His seven homers at HODGETOWN are the most by any opposing player since the start of 2024.

-Cauley now ranks tied for second in the Texas League with 28 extra base hits.

-Since 2024, the RoughRiders have lost just 13 games when leading in the seventh inning or later. Frisco is 120-13 in those situations during that timeframe.

The RoughRiders and Sod Poodles reconvene at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night from HODGETOWN. Frisco RHP Josh Stephan (5-4, 5.86) takes the ball against Amarillo RHP Roman Angelo (1-8, 6.01).







Texas League Stories from July 9, 2025

