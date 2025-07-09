Riders Stun Sod Poodles in 10 Innings

July 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders eclipsed the Amarillo Sod Poodles 8-7 in 10 innings on Tuesday night from HODGETOWN.

Amarillo (7-6, 39-43) jumped in front with a four-run bottom of the second. Jose Fernandez served an RBI single, Ivan Melendez recorded a sacrifice fly and Caleb Roberts hit a two-run home run, lifting the Sod Poodles to a 4-0 lead.

Frisco (5-8, 43-38) then answered in the top of the third when Ian Moller drilled a solo homer and Aaron Zavala flared an RBI single to pull the RoughRiders within a 4-2 margin.

Amarillo then padded the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Tommy Troy rifled a solo homer to take a 5-2 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Jax Biggers drew a bases-loaded walk and Ian Moller legged an RBI infield single, pulling the Riders within a 5-4 deficit.

Josh Hatcher then hit a game-tying RBI single and Luis Mieses lofted a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the seventh, granting Frisco a 6-5 lead.

Amarillo tied the game at six in the bottom of the eighth when Ivan Melendez jolted a sacrifice fly. RoughRiders reliever Larson Kindreich then escaped the jam with just one run allowed.

In the top of the 10th inning, Jax Biggers lifted a broken bat RBI single to recapture a 7-6 lead. Sod Poodles reliever Gerardo Gutierrez then intentionally walked Aaron Zavala before walking Sebastian Walcott, propelling Frisco's lead to 8-6.

In the next half inning, Jose Fernandez roped an RBI single, cutting the Riders lead to 8-7. With the tying run on third and the winning run on second, RoughRiders reliever Gavin Collyer struck out Roberts to end the ballgame.

Riders reliever Gerardo Carrillo (1-1) earned his first win with Frisco, working a scoreless ninth inning. Soddies reliever Gerardo Gutierrez (2-3) took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned).

Notes to Know:

-Frisco is now 3-2 in extra-inning games and 13-12 in one-run games.

-Collyer leads the team and ranks second in the Texas League with eight saves. The RoughRiders sit tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball with 26 saves.

-Frisco batted .538 (7-for-13) with runners in scoring position, their highest clip this season (min. 10 AB).

-Moller is batting .395 (17-for-43) over his last 12 games since June 17th, the fourth-highest clip among Texas Leaguers with 10-plus games played in that span.

Frisco and Amarillo meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9th from HODGETOWN. The RoughRiders have yet to announce a starter to face Sod Poodles RHP Jonatan Bernal (1-1, 3.77).

