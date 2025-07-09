Riders Stun Sod Poodles in 10 Innings
July 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders eclipsed the Amarillo Sod Poodles 8-7 in 10 innings on Tuesday night from HODGETOWN.
Amarillo (7-6, 39-43) jumped in front with a four-run bottom of the second. Jose Fernandez served an RBI single, Ivan Melendez recorded a sacrifice fly and Caleb Roberts hit a two-run home run, lifting the Sod Poodles to a 4-0 lead.
Frisco (5-8, 43-38) then answered in the top of the third when Ian Moller drilled a solo homer and Aaron Zavala flared an RBI single to pull the RoughRiders within a 4-2 margin.
Amarillo then padded the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Tommy Troy rifled a solo homer to take a 5-2 lead.
In the top of the sixth, Jax Biggers drew a bases-loaded walk and Ian Moller legged an RBI infield single, pulling the Riders within a 5-4 deficit.
Josh Hatcher then hit a game-tying RBI single and Luis Mieses lofted a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the seventh, granting Frisco a 6-5 lead.
Amarillo tied the game at six in the bottom of the eighth when Ivan Melendez jolted a sacrifice fly. RoughRiders reliever Larson Kindreich then escaped the jam with just one run allowed.
In the top of the 10th inning, Jax Biggers lifted a broken bat RBI single to recapture a 7-6 lead. Sod Poodles reliever Gerardo Gutierrez then intentionally walked Aaron Zavala before walking Sebastian Walcott, propelling Frisco's lead to 8-6.
In the next half inning, Jose Fernandez roped an RBI single, cutting the Riders lead to 8-7. With the tying run on third and the winning run on second, RoughRiders reliever Gavin Collyer struck out Roberts to end the ballgame.
Riders reliever Gerardo Carrillo (1-1) earned his first win with Frisco, working a scoreless ninth inning. Soddies reliever Gerardo Gutierrez (2-3) took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned).
Notes to Know:
-Frisco is now 3-2 in extra-inning games and 13-12 in one-run games.
-Collyer leads the team and ranks second in the Texas League with eight saves. The RoughRiders sit tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball with 26 saves.
-Frisco batted .538 (7-for-13) with runners in scoring position, their highest clip this season (min. 10 AB).
-Moller is batting .395 (17-for-43) over his last 12 games since June 17th, the fourth-highest clip among Texas Leaguers with 10-plus games played in that span.
Frisco and Amarillo meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9th from HODGETOWN. The RoughRiders have yet to announce a starter to face Sod Poodles RHP Jonatan Bernal (1-1, 3.77).
Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.
Texas League Stories from July 9, 2025
- Riders Stun Sod Poodles in 10 Innings - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Frisco RoughRiders Stories
- Riders Stun Sod Poodles in 10 Innings
- Drake Named June Rangers Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Month
- Early Travs Offense Sinks Riders in Series Finale Loss
- Bratt, Chavez Power RoughRiders to Win over Travelers
- Frisco Shut out by Arkansas on Fourth of July