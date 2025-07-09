Omar Hernandez Drops Walk-Off Bunt in Naturals 3-2 Win over Midland

SPRINGDALE, AR - It took 11 innings to crown a victor between the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (6-8, 39-44) and the Midland RockHounds (4-10, 43-40), but Omar Hernandez's bunt in the 11th mixed with a throwing error from Midland's pitcher lifted the Nats to a 3-2 win. The two sides continue their series Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week Henry Williams spun a scoreless first inning for the Naturals, and his offense provided run support in the bottom half of the frame. Against the Athletics' number one prospect, Gage Jump, Justin Johnson ripped a hustle double with one out. Jordan Groshans drove him in on a single that put Northwest Arkansas up 1-0.

After a scoreless second inning, the RockHounds tied the game in the top of the third. In a 1-1 game, Midland had runners on the corners with one down, but Williams turned a 1-6-3 double play to close out the visiting side of the frame, and keep the affair knotted at ones.

Williams finished his day with 6.0 innings pitched, five strikeouts and one earned run against. Oscar Rayo followed out of the bullpen with 2.0 flawless innings that featured three punch outs. Christian Chamberlain entered in the ninth and kept the RockHounds off the board, but the Naturals couldn't tack on another run either, and the game went to extra innings tied 1-1.

Marlin Willis made his Double-A debut with the Naturals in the top of the 10th. The left-handed reliever allowed one run to score, and Northwest Arkansas trailed 2-1 when they took the plate. Javier Vaz entered as a pinch runner on second and advanced to third on Dustin Dickerson's sacrifice bunt. Isan Díaz tied the game with a sac fly that scored Vaz, and the game needed an 11th inning with the game tied, 2-2.

Willis kept Midland off the board in the top of the 11th inning. With Diego Hernandez on second base as the placed runner, Omar Hernandez dropped a sacrifice bunt, and a throwing error allowed Diego Hernandez to score to lift the Northwest Arkansas Naturals past the Midland RockHounds by a final score of 3-2

