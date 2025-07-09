Montes Homers and Travs Dart Past Drillers
July 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Lazaro Montes slugged his first homer in North Little Rock and drove in a pair as the Arkansas Travelers took down the Tulsa Drillers, 6-4 in the series opener. It was a two-RBI game for Montes as well as Bill Knight and Hunter Fitz-Gerald. Michael Morales worked five innings and garnered the win. Taylor Floyd tossed a couple scoreless frames of relief and Charlie Beilenson dealt the ninth inning to earn his second save.
Moments That Mattered
* Down a run early, Montes hit a laser of a home run to right field tying the score in the second inning.
* With the lead down to one, Hunter Fitz-Gerald drove home a pair in the second.
Notable Travs Performances
* CF Bill Knight: 2-3, BB, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 2 SB
* DH Lazaro Montes: 2-4, run, HR, 2 RBI
News and Notes
* Michael Arroyo extended his hitting streak to nine games.
* Arkansas secured their 18th win after trailing in a game.
Up Next
The series continues on Wednesday with lefty Reid VanScoter (4-1, 5.06) making the start for the Travs against lefty Jackson Ferris (4-5, 5.54) with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
