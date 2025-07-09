Cardinals Take Series Opener in Corpus Christi
July 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Brycen Mautz allowed only one run over five innings and the Springfield Cardinals pulled away with a two-run Jeremy Rivas hit in the fifth to open their series at Whataburger Field with a 7-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday.
DECISIONS:
W: Brycen Mautz (2-2)
L: Luis Angel Rodriguez (1-2)
S: Luis Gastelum (4)
NOTES:
- Mautz allowed four hits and struck out four batters in his five innings of work.
- Rivas went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a walk.
- Luis Gastelum entered the game with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and stranded the runners. He went on to pitch a scoreless ninth for the save.
- The win pushed the Cardinals to 20 games over .500 for the first time this season.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (8-5, 51-31) at Corpus Christi (7-6, 29-51)
- Wednesday, July 9, 6:35 p.m. CT at Whataburger Field
- LHP Pete Hansen vs. RHP Joey Mancini
- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
Texas League Stories from July 9, 2025
- Cardinals Take Series Opener in Corpus Christi - Springfield Cardinals
- Montes Homers and Travs Dart Past Drillers - Arkansas Travelers
- Guillemette Goes Deep, CC Drops Opener - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Extra-Innings Battle Goes against Amarillo - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Riders Stun Sod Poodles in 10 Innings - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Cardinals Take Series Opener in Corpus Christi
- Hancel Rincon Named St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month
- Springfield Cardinals Install Solar Energy at Hammons Field with Solera
- JJ Wetherholt Homers Twice in Springfield Win
- Springfield Falls to Northwest Arkansas on Saturday