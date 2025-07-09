Cardinals Take Series Opener in Corpus Christi

July 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Brycen Mautz allowed only one run over five innings and the Springfield Cardinals pulled away with a two-run Jeremy Rivas hit in the fifth to open their series at Whataburger Field with a 7-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday.

DECISIONS:

W: Brycen Mautz (2-2)

L: Luis Angel Rodriguez (1-2)

S: Luis Gastelum (4)

NOTES:

- Mautz allowed four hits and struck out four batters in his five innings of work.

- Rivas went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a walk.

- Luis Gastelum entered the game with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and stranded the runners. He went on to pitch a scoreless ninth for the save.

- The win pushed the Cardinals to 20 games over .500 for the first time this season.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (8-5, 51-31) at Corpus Christi (7-6, 29-51)

- Wednesday, July 9, 6:35 p.m. CT at Whataburger Field

- LHP Pete Hansen vs. RHP Joey Mancini

- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







