Hancel Rincon Named St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month

July 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that RHP Hancel Rincon has been named the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June. It's the second such award of his career (also May 2023) as he becomes the 23rd Springfield Cardinal all-time honored by the organization in this way and the third this season (LHP Ixan Henderson - April, Tekoah Roby - May).

Rincon was called up to Double-A Springfield on June 9 as the organization promoted Roby to Triple-A Memphis. Rincon made an immediate impact for the Double-A club, striking out eight batters in five innings of his Texas League debut against the Tulsa Drillers at Hammons Field. It was his highest strikeout total for a debut at a new level in his career. He surrendered just one run as Springfield won 8-3 over the Dodger affiliate.

All told, the Dominican righty made four Double-A appearances in June with a 3.10 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. He reached a new career-high with 11 strikeouts on June 22 in the final game of the first half against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Rincon fired six innings of one-run ball. At one point from the second through fourth innings, he struck out six consecutive batters, a season-high for any Springfield Cardinal pitcher in 2025.

"Hancel has been outstanding all season. The solid, dynamic foundation he's built with his pitching team-through his throwing program and bullpen routines-has been a major factor in his success," said Larry Day, Cardinals Director of Player Development, in a press release. "Recently, he's made strides in landing off-speed pitches early in counts and attacking the zone with his full arsenal. When you pair those developments with his ultra-competitive mindset, it's no surprise that he-and the organization-are seeing the results of his hard work."

After signing as a then-16-year-old in 2019, Rincon is now in his sixth season in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. The righthander features a three-pitch mix of a four-seam fastball, slider and a changeup. While not currently ranked in the MLB Pipeline organizational Top-30, Rincon has enjoyed sustained success throughout his career, especially after a breakout 2023 season with the Palm Beach Cardinals where he led all qualified Minor League pitchers in WHIP at 0.97.

Rincon is a 23-year-old native of Los Llanos, Dominican Republic.

The Cardinals are set to return to Hammons Field after the All-Star Break for a three-game weekend set against the Wichita Wind Surge July 18 - 20. Great seats are available online at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

Friday, July 18: Christmas in July, Holly Jolly Fireworks presented by KGBX, American National Christmas in July Stocking Giveaway (2,000)

Saturday, July 19: Christmas in July, Hiland Dairy Kids Jersey Giveaway (1,000 kids, 12-and-under)

Sunday, July 20: Cashew Chicken Night, Leongs Asian Diner Springfield Cashew Chickens Cap Giveaway (2,000), Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases







Texas League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.