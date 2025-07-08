Sod-Town Fest at HODGETOWN Postponed

July 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and Family Support Services of Amarillo today announced that "Sod-Town Fest", originally scheduled to take place at HODGETOWN between July 18-20, has been postponed to a later date. Due to unforeseen circumstances, plans to reinvent the three-day event for a later date under an altered format are being discussed.

Ticket-purchasers of any passes for Sod-Town Fest have been or will be refunded for the entire amount of their purchase. Buyers can expect a refund in their bank account within 48 to 72 hours.

"We are disappointed to share such news so close to the start of the festival," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "There was a lot to like about what we had in store for Sod-Town Fest, but we collectively saw it best to postpone the event in order to ensure a top-tier experience at our facility. We are in the business of making great memories for our fans on a daily basis and we want that purpose to be reflected in the non-baseball events we host."

HODGETOWN and Family Support Services of Amarillo have been working closely since the initial planning phase for the postponed festival and will continue to work together to bring a new event to life. More details on future events at HODGETOWN may be available at a later date.

"We are grateful for the support from the Sod Poodles organization and their staff in helping put the wheels in motion to support our cause and our mission," said Family Support Services of Amarillo CEO, Brandi Reed. "It is a shame we had to delay the festival, but the partnership with HODGETOWN and the Sod Poodles has been a fantastic collaboration thus far. We look forward to seeing how we can reimagine what would have been a wonderful event for all Amarillans to enjoy."

HODGETOWN turns its attention back to hosting the Amarillo Sod Poodles and the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers - Frisco RoughRiders this week for a six-game set with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled for Tuesday night to kick off the series.







