Wichita Strikes Late in Win over San Antonio

July 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Kala'i Rosario hit his 10th home run of the season in a 6-2 win by the Wichita Wind Surge over the San Antonio Missions at Equity Bank Park. Wichita put up four runs across the seventh and eighth innings to go ahead and seal the deal against the Missions.

Marcos Castañon doubled off the center field wall to score Moisés Gómez, who reached on an infield error, to give San Antonio the first run of the game in the top of the second. Ricardo Olivar tied the game 1-1 on an RBI single to left center in the home half of the frame.

Albert Fabian lined his first Double-A home run into the Missions bullpen on the first pitch of the third inning.

Rubel Cespedes yanked a chopper over the head of Romeo Sanabria and into right field to knot things up 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth. He'd give the Wind Surge the lead on a solo shot to right center after the stretch in the seventh.

Jacob Wosinski and Mike Paredes held San Antonio to just four hits over five innings, with Paredes earning his ninth win of the season to tie for the best in Minor League Baseball again.

Wichita got three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Kaelen Culpepper slid home on a wild pitch, and then Rosario cracked a two-run home run, his 10th of the year, out to right field for a 6-2 score with the Wind Surge out in front. Tanner Andrews walked one and struck out one in the ninth to secure the series-opening win for Wichita.

POSTGAME NOTES

Mike Paredes is tied for the lead in Minor League Baseball in wins (9). He's a win away from tying Kody Funderburk for the Wind Surge individual season record.

Kala'i Rosario is the third Wichita hitter to reach double-digit home runs this season (Kyler Fedko, Ricardo Olivar).

Gabby Gonzalez is up to a 15 Game On Base Streak.

Kaelen Culpepper is up to a 14 Game On Base Streak.

The Wind Surge are 10-4 and have won seven straight on Tuesdays.

Wichita continues the series with the San Antonio Missions on July 9 at 7:05 PM on Wet Nose Wednesday, presented by Quantum Credit Union, at Equity Bank Park.







