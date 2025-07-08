Drake Named June Rangers Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Month

July 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - On Tuesday, the Texas Rangers announced that left-hander Kohl Drake earned June Starting Pitcher of the Month in the Rangers farm system.

In four June starts with the Frisco RoughRiders, Drake went 2-1 with a 1.64 ERA, 21 strikeouts and eight walks across 22.1 innings. The Rangers No. 11 prospect finished June with 16-straight scoreless innings from June 11th to June 25th, anchored by a career-high seven shutout frames on June 18th at San Antonio.

Among Texas League pitchers with 20-plus innings in June, Drake ranked tied for second in hits allowed (12), third in batting average against (.160), fourth in WHIP (0.91) and sixth in ERA.

Drake was then promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on July 1st, making his Express debut at Sugarland on July 2nd.

The Sachse, Texas native was an 11th round pick by the Rangers in 2022 after pitching at Division II Arkansas Tech, San Joaquin Delta College (CA) and Walters State Community College (TN), where he earned NJCAA D1 Pitcher of the Year honors in 2022.

The full list of Rangers June award winners are as follows:

Player of the Month - INF Cody Freeman (Round Rock Express)

Starting Pitcher of the Month - LHP Kohl Drake (Frisco RoughRiders)

Reliever of the Month - RHP Codi Heuer (Round Rock Express)

Defender of the Month - OF Antonis Macias (Hickory Crawdads)

Drake is the 24th RoughRider to earn Rangers Starting Pitcher of the Month and the second-straight to garner the honor after left-hander Mitch Bratt won in May.

After a road trip in Amarillo and the All-Star Break, the RoughRiders return home to welcome the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros affiliate) for three games Friday, July 18th through Sunday, July 20th.







