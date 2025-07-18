Josh Sborz Expected to Rehab in Frisco

July 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers right-hander Josh Sborz is slated to rehab with the Frisco RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, July 18th when the RoughRiders host the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros affiliate) from Riders Field.

With Sborz scheduled to appear on Friday, July 18th, purchase your tickets!

Sborz, who was placed on the 60-day IL for recovery from right shoulder surgery on July 12th, made one rehab appearance with Triple-A Round Rock on July 12th versus Albuquerque, retiring two of five batters in a 5-1 win.

The 31-year-old has made 143 career appearances over four seasons in the Rangers bullpen, going 13-12 with a 4.86 ERA across 150 innings.

Sborz helped the Rangers to a World Series title in 2023, ranking 11th among American League relief pitchers with 11.35 strikeouts per 9.0 innings (min. 50.0 IP in relief), the highest mark by a Rangers pitcher since 2019.

In game five of the 2023 World Series, Sborz recorded the final seven outs, allowing no runs on just one hit while recording four punchouts on the way to a title.

The Washington, D.C. native was the 74th overall pick by the Dodgers in 2025 out of the University of Virginia. Sborz was traded to the Rangers in exchange for RHP Jhan Zambrano on Feb. 16th, 2021.

The RoughRiders begin their three-game series against the Hooks at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, July 18th from Riders Field.







Texas League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.