Travs Sunk in Extras by RockHounds

July 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Midland, TX - In the first game back from the MLB All-Star Break, the Arkansas Travelers dropped a 7-6 decision to the Midland RockHounds in 10 innings on Friday night. Luke Mann walked it off with a base hit in the final frame for the 'Hounds. The Travs built a four run lead in the third inning highlighted by a towering three-run home run by Lazaro Montes. Arkansas used six pitchers who combined to strike out 14 hitters but also issued 10 walks. Michael Arroyo, Bill Knight and Montes all reached base three times combining for four hits and five walks.

Moments That Mattered

* Nick Raposo helped the Travs break a tie in the sixth inning when he led off with a triple and later scored on a balk. Midland answered immediately thought when Clark Elliott's low liner to right field skipped past the right fielder and he circled the bases for an inside the park home run.

* In the top of the 10th, Arkansas nearly took the lead but Henry Bolte made a running grab of a fly ball near the right field line and then fired home to nail the potential go-ahead run and end the inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Michael Arroyo: 2-4, BB, run, 2B, RBI

* RF Lazaro Montes: 1-3, 2 BB, run, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* Arroyo has reached base in all 16 games he has played since coming to Double-A.

* The 14 strikeouts for the Travs pitching staff were a season high.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with lefty Adam Seminaris (4-5, 2.97) making the start for Arkansas against righty Yunior Tur (2-3, 2.40) with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







