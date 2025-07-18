Hooks Explode in the 10th, Riders Drop Series Opener

July 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-3 in 10 innings on Friday night from Riders Field.

Abimelec Ortiz paced the offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI's.

In the top of the second, Corpus Christi (8-11, 30-57) struck first when Jeron Williams rolled an RBI infield single to take a 1-0 lead.

Frisco (7-12, 45-42) then tied the game in the bottom of the third when Sebastian Walcott squibbed an RBI groundout to deadlock the game at one.

In the top of the fourth, Luis Baez scored on a wild pitch by Rangers rehabber Josh Sborz, handing the Hooks a 2-1 advantage.

In the bottom of the fourth, Abimelec Ortiz blasted a lead-off home run, his team-high 13th, to level the game at two. Ortiz then smashed an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to grab a 3-3 lead.

In the 10th frame, Corpus Christi erupted for four runs. With the bases loaded, Luis Baez jolted a three-run double and Pascanel Ferreras added an RBI double, giving the Hooks a 7-3 lead.

Notes to Know:

-Ortiz now ranks tied for third in the Texas League in home runs (13) and tied for sixth in RBI's (45).

-Aaron Zavala passed Guilder Rodriguez (2009-15) for the most walks in RoughRiders franchise history with 207, breaking the record in 212 less games.

-RHP Travis MacGregor earned his 12th hold of the season, which leads Minor League Baseball.

-The RoughRiders are 3-4 in extra innings.

Frisco and Corpus Christi reconvene at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night from Riders Field. RoughRiders RHP David Davalillo (0-1, 2.03) squares off against Hooks RHP Bryce Mayer (1-1, 4.82).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.