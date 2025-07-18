Cabrera Tosses One-Hit Gem in Amarillo's Win over San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (43-45) defeated the San Antonio Missions (49-39), 6-0, on Friday night at Nelson W. Wolff Stadium. With a remarkable performance from the Soddies starter and an early offensive outburst, Amarillo comes away with the series opening win.

In the first game coming out of the All-Star break, Jose Cabrera toed the rubber as the Amarillo starter, facing the minimum in his first inning of work, fanning two batters in the opening frame.

Back-to-back singles set the table for Jose Fernandez in the top of the second and the shortstop capitalized with an infield single that put the Sod Poodles on the board.

Following up the infielder with an RBI knock of his own later in the frame was Christian Cerda as the catcher flared one into left for the two-run Amarillo lead.

With two aboard in the next inning, the Sod Poodles added on, beginning with a double in the left-center gap off the bat of Gavin Conticello, allowing the third Amarillo run of the night to score.

Fernandez followed immediately with another productive hit, lacing a triple over the head of the San Antonio center fielder to plate a pair of runs. A groundout in Ivan Melendez 's at-bat allowed Fernandez to trot home for Amarillo's sixth run of the evening.

Cabrera continued to deal, keeping the Missions out of the hit column until a one-out knock in the bottom of the fifth ended the no-hit bid. The righty from the Dominican Republic finished off his seventh and final shutout inning by retiring the side in order, bringing his night to an end on 90 pitches.

The Missions would put a pair of runners on base in their final turn at-bat in the bottom of the ninth, but Landon Sims was able to slam the door to complete the 6-0 shutout, putting Amarillo back in sole possession of first in the Texas League South for the Second Half.

The Soddies are back in action tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night against the Missions. Amarillo will send RHP Roman Angelo (1-8, 6.30) to the hill while RHP Victor Lizarraga (2-6, 5.88) gets the start for San Antonio.

POSTGAME NOTES

CABBY DID A QUALITY THING: Posting a quality start by not allowing a run over seven innings this evening was Jose Cabrera ...the Amarillo starter now is only one of three Texas League pitchers this year to spin seven shutout innings, allowing no more than one hit in a game...also becomes the third Sod Poodle this season to hurl seven shutout innings, joining Roman Angelo (5/25 at Corpus Christi) and Logan Clayton (6/18 at NW Arkansas)...Amarillo is the only team in the Texas League this year with multiple seven-inning scoreless performances.

HIP, HIP, JOSE: Coming up a home run shy of the cycle tonight was Jose Fernandez as the shortstop went 3-for-5 with a run scored, a double, a triple, and three RBI...he extends his hit streak to six games and is batting .481 (13-for-27) with five runs, five extra-base hits, five RBI and a 1.241 OPS since July 8.







