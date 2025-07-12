Amarillo Walks-off Frisco in Game Five of the Series

July 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell on a walk-off home run to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 5-3 on Saturday night from HODGETOWN.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Sod Poodles (10-7, 42-44) nine-hole hitter Jean Walters cracked a two-run walk-off home run against RoughRiders (6-11, 44-41) reliever Josh Mollerus (1-2).

Amarillo reliever Jhosmer Alvarez (4-2) took home the win, throwing three shutout innings from the bullpen.

The RoughRiders initially grabbed the lead in the second when Frainyer Chavez clubbed a two-run homer to make it 2-0. It was Chavez's third long ball of the season and his second in Amarillo this year.

The Sod Poodles answered back in the bottom of the third when Manuel Peña cracked a three-run go-ahead shot against Mitch Bratt to push themselves ahead 3-2.

Bratt threw five innings, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out seven and walking one in his start.

Frisco struck back in the sixth inning when Abimelec Ortiz scored on a throwing error in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3 before the eventual walk-off loss.

Notes to Know:

-With the walk-off loss, four of the five games in the series were decided in the winning teams' final at-bat. Frisco is 2-3 in the series.

-Keyber Rodriguez collected the only multi-hit game for the RoughRiders, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two singles.

-Frisco has now homered in six of their last seven games and all five games in the series.

The RoughRiders and Sod Poodles meet for the finale of the series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 12th from HODGETOWN. Frisco LHP Mitch Bratt (5-2, 2.55) takes the ball against Amarillo RHP Jose Cabrera (4-3, 5.64).

